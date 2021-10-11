Madhya Pradesh: Cycling all the way to Dewas Tekri to create awareness

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the awareness campaign for bicycle riding, the Society of Global Cycle, Friends of Ujjain and Government Madhav Science College organised “Chamunda Mata Mandir Darshan Yatra to Dewas with bicycle”, here in Ujjain on Sunday.

The youths started the bicycle ride from Chamunda Mata ,Ujjain to visit the famous Chamunda Mata Temple of Dewas . The rally began at 6:30 am and the cyclists returned post noon. A daily cycle ride is enough to stay healthy and fit.

Lack of physical activity is one of the leading risk factors for death worldwide. This message was spread through this campaign to the citizens.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:36 AM IST