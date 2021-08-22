Madhya Pradesh: Court denies bail to man accused of luring tribals for conversion

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): The court of additional district and sessions judge Rajkumar Yadav on Friday here denied bail to Rajesh Bhuria, resident Kundiya Kat Koot, Santosh Kannauji, resident of Mehndi Khedi village, Vinod Banjara, resident of Kundiya Kat Koot village district Khargone and Bhav Singh, Anandnagar, are accused of luring tribals to convert to Christianity.

In his verdict Yadav stated that luring people with money adversely affects social harmony. In such a situation the offense of the accused is of serious nature.

Senior advocate Praveen Choudhary, Mukesh Gurjar, Mahendra Patidar Prabhu Dodve, Chandan Nateria argued on behalf of the aggrieved party and Kamal Hernia argued on behalf of the prosecution.

Sunday,August 22, 2021