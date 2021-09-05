Madhya Pradesh: Class XII pass dupes reputed doctor of lakhs, held in West Bengal

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from West Bengal has been held for duping a reputable doctor of the city lakhs of rupees. He was brought to Ujjain on Saturday for conning city’s famous orthopaedic surgeon Dr Jitendra Bhatnagar in the name of updating KYC. By the time the doctor realised the con he had lost Rs 7.45 lakh to the based-out of West Bengal.

Dr Jitendra Bhatnagar, who lives in front of RTO office lodged an FIR with cyber police on July 12. After a probe the accused was booked under sections 419, 420 of IPC and section 66c of IT Act.

Cyber ??Cell inspector Reema Yadav claimed that probe has revealed that accused Shubojit Patra, son of Barun Patra sent an SMA to Dr Bhatnagar to update KYC of SBI's bank account.

When Dr Bhatnagar called him back the accused asked him to download Quick support app to update KYC. Once he got access to the doctor’s mobile, he stole Rs 7.45 lakh from his bank account.

The cyber team has not been able to recover amount from him.

Educated lot falling prey to cyber fraud

Fraudsters like Patra who is just a Class XII pass out con educated people. Cyber cell and banks keep asking people to not share/ use any unknown link and or share ones bank details with anyone. Police so far have not been able to reach the accused in majority of cases. Yadav said, to reach the accused, his bank account was used, usually in such cases the criminals transfer the amount to the account of others, but in this how the accused had transferred the amount to his own account.

Fraudsters are from Jamtara

A small village of Jharkhand has gained infamy for cyber crime across the country. Police said that it is a hub of cybercrime as 80 % of the cyber crimes happening in the country are conducted by persons sitting in Jamtara. In Dr Bhatnagar's case, it was found that gang members used to make calls on mobile numbers of the same series simultaneously. People who fall prey to them, were made to download apps on their mobiles and using UPI and banking apps, their money was stolen.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 01:57 AM IST