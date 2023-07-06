Madhya Pradesh: Centre To Dole Out Rs 92.78 Cr To Make Kshipra Pristine

A meeting of MiC in progress in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mayor-in-Council (MiC) has given the green signal to the ‘Namami Gange Project’ worth Rs 92.78 crore to keep Kshipra river water pure and pollution-free. It will now be placed in Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) council’s meeting. On its passing in the council, further progress will take place.

The MiC meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Mayor Mukesh Tatwal. Various proposals were kept in it. MiC members and commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh were present at the meeting. It began around 11.30 am. In the beginning, the members expressed displeasure over the absence of UMC employees. For this reason, instructions were given to issue notices to the employees coming late. Before the meeting, nameplates of all members were also placed on the table at designated places.

With the Namami Gange project, around 25 million litres of Kshipra river water will be purified, released into the river and used for irrigation. After getting administrative approval for the project from Government of India, the MiC has also given the green signal. Rudrabhishek Enterprises Pvt Ltd, a consultancy agency based in Noida has prepared the plan. Under it, polluted water coming into the Kshipra River through Piliakhal and Bhairavgarh drains will be cleaned and released into the river. Central government’s ministry of water has issued administrative approval of Rs 92.78 crore for the scheme on May 3. Under the scheme, after treatment, 80 per cent pure water will be released in Kshipra and 20 per cent water will be given for irrigation so that farmers can get good yields. The contractor will maintain it for 15 years.

