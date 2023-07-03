Madhya Pradesh: Programmes Held To Mark CA Day In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain CA branch organised various programmes on the occasion of CA Day on Saturday. Sanjay Agrawal said that on CA Day, a walkathon was first organised from Tower Chowk to CA branch.

Thereafter, the institute’s flag was hoisted and the message of the president and vice-president of ICAI was broadcast to the CAs. Ujjain CA branch organised a blood donation camp at Pushpa Mission Hospital while conducting campaigns regarding social concerns.

Its members planted 100 saplings on Vikram University campus under environmental protection scheme. Along with this, literacy kits were distributed to make children capable of education in Matruchhaya Seva Bharti.

These kits included learning tools, books, pen and pencils, etc. which will help in empowering them through education. Bhavesh Nerkar, vice-president and Akrit Jain, secretary thanked all members for participating in the programme.