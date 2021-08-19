Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan of Computer Centre held

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): There should be a sense of positivity in the minds of all the staff of universities and colleges. We should be proud of our Indian culture. RUSA has sanctioned Rs 20 crore to the university. A total of Rs 10 crore will be made available to Vikram University by the government. The National Education Policy has been implemented for the first time in Madhya Pradesh. It is a matter of praise.

The views of this effect were expressed by the Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav while addressing the award ceremony organised in the Golden Jubilee Auditorium of Vikram University and the bhoomi pujan program of Computer Centre, classroom building and overhead tank.

To increase the number of students a total of 128 courses have been opened in Vikram University. Efforts are being made to start Vikram Kirti Mandir in Vikram University. The Archaeological and Manuscript Museum will be reconstructed and expanded.

Yadav declared that old Madhav Mahavidyalaya would be renovated. A new auditorium will be constructed in the Science College.

He congratulated the 88 staff of Vikram University on their regularisation. The settlement of pensions will be done by the principals of the colleges. Compassionate appointment should be made expeditiously. There should be a positive attitude in everyone's mind.

Ujjain North MLA and ec-minister Paras Jain said that said that newly launched courses should be put on YouTube so that more number of students can take admission.

Vice-chancellor of Vikram University Professor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that Happiness Index has increased in Vikram University. Drawing on the concepts shared by the Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, new courses have been started in the University, he added.

The welcome address was given by the Registrar of Vikram University, Professor Prashant Puranik. The guests performed Bhoomi Pujan of overhead tank including computer centre, classroom building and sumpwell to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.37 crore. The guests worshiped Maa Vagdevi.

Members of the National Service Scheme of Vikram University honored four corona warriors: Sunil Joshi, Ajay Srivastava, Sunita Srivastava and Shefali Chaturvedi with the Corona Warrior Award for their service to the public during the lockdown during the corona epidemic.

Over 3,000 members of the NSS rendered their services during corona outbreak. Proctor Shailendra Kumar Sharma conducted the program. Ex-vice-chancellor of Vikram University Ramrajesh Mishra, registrar of Panini Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya Soni, Member of Vikram University Executive Council Rajesh Kushwaha, Mamta Bandwal, Sanjay Nahar, Vinod Yadav, professors, students, officers, employees among others were present.

Thursday,August 19, 2021