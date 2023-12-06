Madhya Pradesh: Bhairav Janmotsav Starts In Mahakal City |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the Bhairav Ashtami festival, the two-day Bhairav Janmotsav started at the famous Kalbhairav temple in Bhairavgarh on Tuesday.

On the occasion of Bhairav Ashtami, the birth anniversary of Baba Bhairav Nath was celebrated at midnight. After noon, there was a puja-abhishek and Lord Bhairav was made to wear new clothes and wear the turban of the Scindia royal family. Mahabhog was also offered at night. Baba Bhairavnath's sawari will leave from the temple premises on Wednesday. There was a queue of devotees for darshan since morning on Tuesday.

Aishwaryadutt Chaturvedi, the priest of Kalbhairav temple, said that the Ashtami Tithi of Agahan month started in the afternoon on Tuesday. Therefore, after the birth on Tuesday midnight, the consecration and worship of the Lord were done. After this, Baba was decorated and made to wear new clothes.

At the same time, an attractive red coloured turban was made for Lord Bhairav Nath from the Scindia royal family. Janma Aarti will be held at midnight after offering food at night. The Lord's birth anniversary was celebrated with fireworks. On Ashtami Tithi, Kalbhairav temple was attractively decorated with flowers and colourful electric lights. Since morning, there has been an influx of devotees coming from all over the country for darshan.

As part of the two-day birth anniversary, on Wednesday at 4 pm, the procession of Lord Kalbhairav will leave the temple. Collector and other administration officials will arrive to worship the palanquin during the sawari. Armed soldiers, bands, drums, cards, flags, carriages, and devotees will be included in the sawari.

Bhairavnath will come out in the palanquin to give darshan to the devotees. The palanquin will be worshipped by the Jail Superintendent outside the Central Bhairavgarh Jail. From here the sawari will visit the Bhairavgarh area and reach the Siddhavat temple. Aarti-puja will be performed here. After this, the sawari will again go to Kalbhairav temple at night and the two-day Bhairav Janmotsav will conclude with aarti-puja and distribution of prasadi.

Kalbhairav Ashtami will be celebrated with great pomp at Shri Batuk Bhairav located at Chakratirtha. A Bhandara was organised here by offering 56 bhog to the Lord. Temple priest Varun Tiwari performed the Abhishek puja of Bhairav with fragrant liquid and juice of various fruits at 8 am. After that, at noon, Baba Batuk Bhairav was adorned with gold robes. At 6 pm, after offering 56 bhog to Baba, Annakoot will be organised and Mahaprasadi will be distributed in the form of Bhandara (mass feast). During this time, a large number of devotees are coming to take advantage of the darshan of the Lord.