Madhya Pradesh: Ban on mobiles phones in Mahakal Temple premises comes into force 

Visitors deposit their mobile phones at the clock rooms before entering the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the increase in the number of devotees in Shri Mahakaleshwar temple in the coming days, entry into the Garbh Grah will be prohibited from December 25 to January 5. For this, the collector and SP reviewed the arrangements of the temple. From Tuesday, the use of mobile phones has been banned in the Mahakal temple premises.

Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee has taken this decision after videos were shot here, mixed with film songs and turned viral. Despite this, a devotee from Bhopal reached the temple on the very first day with a mobile, on which a fine of Rs 201 was imposed.

Cloakrooms have been made at the Mansarovar entrance of the temple, in front of the administrative office and at gate number 4 for the safekeeping of the mobiles of devotees who can take their mobiles to Mahakal Lok.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: CM to inaugurate international water conference on Dec 27 in Ujjain