Madhya Pradesh: Baharul Islam’s plays to be staged at Kalidas Academy in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three plays of North-east and the country’s important theatre, film and TV actor Baharul Islam will be staged under Sharadotsav here on January 15, 16 and 17 by Abhinav Rangmandal.

Abhinav Rangmandal chief Sharad Sharma said that the city’s most active organisation Abhinav Rangmandal is going to give New Year’s gift to the audience of Ujjain. Abhinav Rangmandal organises two theatre festivals in a year, one is the national drama festival and the other is the director-oriented drama function. This time, on January 15, ‘Unchai’ composed by Jyadapal Satra will be staged. On January 16, ‘A Boring Story’ composed by Anton Chekhov will be performed and on the last day on January 17, ‘Akash’ composed by Bhavendranath Saikia will be staged.

All three plays have been translated and directed by Baharul Islam and presented by Seagull Theatre Group, Guwahati. Keeping in view of winter, the timing of plays to be staged in the theatre at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy’s repertory has been kept at 6.30 pm. It is requested of the audience that the programme will begin at the scheduled time and they have to reach 15 minutes before and get the admit card outside the theatre. On January 17, Baharul Islam will be given Abhinav Samman.