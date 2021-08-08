Madhya Pradesh: Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad to launch year-long Amrit Mahotsav on Independence Day

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) plan to organise a year-long Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence Day.

Members of ABVP decided to host the Tricolour at 151 places in the city. More than 1,500 workers and students from the council would participate.

ABVP Mahanagar Mantri Raghav Sharma said that their target is to reach every village. Activities like internship programs in the village, gathering information on local freedom fighters, Bharat Gaurav Rath Yatra, Bharat Mata and pictures of great men would also be distributed under the programme. ABVP has also released a poster of the campaign.