Madhya Pradesh: ABVP asks for 75 days from youths to identify, resolve country’s issues

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP’s National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi said on Friday, the Council is celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence as Amrit Mahotsav.

ABVP, on August 15, unfurled Tricolour at 1,09,400 places across the country. People from Barmula, Uri in Kashmir to Kotayam in Kerala joined the event.

Now the ABVP has exhorted the youth to identify the issues of the country and contribute to resolve the same.

ABVP will collect the data of the heroes, from across the country, who contributed to the freedom struggle.

Terming Mamata Banerjee's decision to not implement the National Education Policy in West Bengal as wrong, Tripathi said Banerjee is harming the youth of the state by not implementing the policy. The matter will be taken up with the Central Government, added a functionary.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:14 AM IST