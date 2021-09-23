Madhya Pradesh: 29 cylinders found missing from stock

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A big scam has come to the fore in BPCL's Chirag Gas Agency in Bada Teliwada in Ujjain on Wednesday.

During an inspection a team of officials found that 29 domestic cylinders are missing from the stock. The team had turned up to investigate the complaints related to delay in making deliveries to the consumers.

The officials also took action against the agency operators for ignoring safety standards and for failing to match the number of cylinders in the record. A total of 491 cylinders, 134 filled and 357 empties, have been seized from the spot.

The agency's proprietor is Sarita Gangwal, wife of Mukesh Gangwal and it is managed by Mukesh Gangwal. The investigation team has registered the case and the same will be put up in the court.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 03:07 AM IST