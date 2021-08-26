Madhya Pradesh: 2800 litres of acid seized

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police have seized 2800 litres of acid kept in 68 cans from a house in the Ganeshnagar area.

One Nazim who has already has been booked for murder and attempt to murder by at Nilganga police station-had stored the chemicals in a rented house.

It is suspected that he was to commit a major crime. Ajay Srivastava, who lives in Ganeshnagar has rented out his house to the accused. Nazim, who lives at Naka number 5 of Agar Road, had taken the house on rent as a godown. Nazim has absconded after the raid.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:31 AM IST