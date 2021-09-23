Madhya Pradesh: 28 teams to take part in National Mallkhamb contest

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): More than 700 Mallkhamb players from 28 states of the country would be in the city from September 26 to September30. They will come to participate in the national competition of Mallkhamb.

The competition would be held at the Madhav Seva Trust located near the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Most of the matches of the tournament will be held indoors and will be played in absence of spectators. This will be the first competition after the Covid-19 period of about 1.5 years.

Mallkhamb Federation of India has selected Ujjain for the competition. This competition was slated to be held in Bhimaoram, Andhra Pradesh. Sonu Gehlot, state president of Mallkhamb Association said that more than 700 players would participate in the competition.

A team of 48 players has been invited from each state. In the hall of Madhav Seva Nyas, players will show their Mallkhamb skills. Gehlot said Union sports minister Anurag Thakur, state sports minister Yashodhararaje Scindia and in-charge minister Jagdish Deora have been invited to inaugurate the competition. Efforts are being made that the virtual competition could be telecasted and the people of the country.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:42 AM IST