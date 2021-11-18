Madhya Pradesh: 10 hours of power being supplied to agriculturist, says Discom MD

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Managing director of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, Amit Tomar was on a visit to Ujjain Division on Wednesday.

Tomar said that his company aims to supply quality power to the consumers.

He said that as per the orders of the MP government up to 10 hours of power supply is being ensured for the agricultural consumers while 24 hours of power supply is being ensured to remaining categories of consumers.

While instructed officials to avoid any kind of negligence in providing quality power to consumers and emphasized on timely collection of electricity bills to fulfill the revenue targets of the company.

He ordered the officials to ensure collection of meter reading through QR code, reduce failure rate of transformers, increase billing efficiency, increase revenue collection per unit, calculate correct load of electricity connections from farmers and billing, provide temporary connections to farmers whenever needed. He also instructed for priority implementation of the resolution plans announced by the MP state government which relates to the provisions of 25 to 40 % rebate in the principal amount of 1 kilowatt domestic electricity defaulters, during the Covid 19 Pandemic in the August this year. Chief Engineer Ujjain Division B L Chauhan informed that continuous review of the quality electricity supply is being done in Ujjain division. At present, around 4.5 crore of units are being supplied daily in the Ujjain division. While the problems of the consumers are also being solved on priority basis.

