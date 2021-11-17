Madhya Pradesh: Canal breaches banks, its water ruins crops on 200 bighas in Morena village

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): As a canal breached its banks, its water ruined mustered crops on 200 bighas at Gulpura village in Morena district, eyewitnesses said on Wednesday.

Farmers said that they had informed the officials of the irrigation department that there were chasms in the banks of the canal, but their complaints fell on deaf ears.

Sources said that the irrigation department did maintenance of the canal before releasing water for irrigation.

“This is not the first time when canal broke its bank. It happens every year,” a farmer of the village said.

The villagers said they had informed to district collector and those of the irrigation department’s officials, but none of them visited village.

“It has been more than 10 hours, but not a single official of the irrigation department came here to inspect the situation,” said another farmer.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Narottam Bhargava claimed that a team of the irrigation department had been sent to the village for conducting a survey and also to repair the canal. “The farmers will be given compensation against the damage of their crops,” he said.

