Latest coronavirus news of Ujjain on 5 April

1more tests positive, city tally reaches 7

Chief Medical and Health officer Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha released health bulletin on Covid-19 on Saturday. As per the bulletin 1 more person tested positive for Covid-19, so as of now total Covid-19 positive tally of the city reached to 7. So far 137 samples have been sent for test to the laboratory out of which reports of 97 samples have been received. As per CHMO the patient resident of Lakkadganj who died Friday was tested negative for Covid-19.

Shops opened during curfew sealed

Collector Shashank Mishra paid his sudden visit to Topkhana, Harifatak and other nearby areas. During his visit shops which were opened during curfew were sealed by tehsildar Purnima Singhi. As per Singhi Alshifa Kirana, Star Hind Bakery, Hamsafar tour and travels, Haider Enterprises and some other shops were sealed, and the administration started taking legal action for not maintaining social distancing.

Three more hospitals attached for quarantine centre

District administration attached JK hospital, CHL Medical Center and GD Birla hospital on Saturday in view of increasing numbers of Covid-19 suspects. All the hospitals were attached with ICUs, staffers and Ventilators.