Latest Coronavirus news from Ujjain on 16 April

For second day in a row, no case reported

Number of Covid-19 patients remained unchanged for the second day in a row as according to Thursday’s bulletin out of received reports of 774 samples 636 tested negative while 112 samples have been rejected.

No sample has tested positive as per Thursday’s bulletin. Talking to Free Press CHMO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha informed that so far 1,251 samples of local patients were sent to be test while 2,844 suspects were quarantined so far.

She added that one patient of the city is being treated in Indore, and 3 patients who are being treated in Ratlam have tested positive on Thursday.

Ksheer Sagar locality sealed after doc couple quarantined in home

Meanwhile, the local administration comprising health, municipal police and revenue employees sealed the Ksheer Sagar locality on Thursday evening. Sources informed that the area was sealed following a doctor couple being quarantined at their home. The doctor in question is a director of a private medical college. His 85-year-old brother was brought from Indore on Wednesday and was admitted in the dedicated hospital. CMHO said that the senior doctor has multiple chronic problems, but he is stable.

Suspended health employee sent to jail

On the other hand, the vehicle branch in-charge of the District Hospital Sarfaraz Khan was on Thursday sent to the Central Jail at Bhairavgarh. He was booked by the Central Kotwali police station about a fortnight ago in connection with illegal ferrying about a dozen jamaatis from Indore in the government ambulance. He was also suspended then, but he managed to get admitted in the jail ward of the hospital on the health ground. Sarfaraz’s Covid-19 test also came negative. However, as he was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, the police at once arrested him and sent to the jail.

Over 2.40 lakh CM helpline plaintiff get respite

The needs of over 2.40 lakh denizens who registered their complaints regarding eatables and other were catered by the administration during lockdown. The concerned official informed that 2,43,123 city dwellers registered complaints regarding availability of medicines, eatables, ration and others which have been resolved by t he administration.

Bharat Scouts and Guides staffers to donate 1-day-salary

Bharat Scouts and Guides staffers will donate their 1-day-salary to Chief Minister Relief Fund. MLA Paras Jain and organisation head Kamlesh Argal informed that the staffers will willingly donate their salary in view of Covi-19 pandemic.