Khelo India 2022: Maharshtra dominates on day 2 of yogasana competition

Boys show flexibility of their body on the second day of national yogasana competition in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Maharashtra team dominated the second day of the national yogasana competition on Thursday under the three-day Khelo India Youth Games being organised at Madhav Seva Nyas here.

As soon as the medal tally was displayed on the big screen for the traditional yogasana boy’s category, the spectators gasped in surprise as the difference between the first three players was decided by decimal points. The spectators were spellbound during the entire performance of yoga players and they gasped at every performance. The audience cheered the yoga players by clapping wholeheartedly. When the medal table in four events which included Traditional Yoga, Artistic Single, Artistic Pair and Rhythmic Pair was displayed the dominance of players from Maharashtra was seen in all the events.

Khelo India Youth Games Yogasan competition manager Ved Prakash Sharma (retired IGP) said that the competition is very tough and players are trying their best to get each and every point. The enthusiasm of the audience is at its peak due to the talent of the yoga players.

Milindra Tripathi, media in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Yogasan Sports Association, said according to the results in the Traditional Yogasana boy’s category, the gold medal was won by Sumit Bandel of Maharashtra (point 62.58), the silver medal was won by Abhinesh Kumar of Tamil Nadu (point 62.17) and the bronze medal was won by Swaraj Fiske of Maharashtra (point 62.09).

In the Artistic Single girl’s category, Rudrakshi Bhave of Maharashtra with 137.31 points stood first, Niral Wadekar of Maharashtra with 136.33 stood second and Swara Gurjar of Maharashtra with 132.98 stood third.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)