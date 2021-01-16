Ujjain: 'God made sign language to connect us’

Ujjain: An online Sign Language training programme was inaugurated on Vivekananda Jayanti by Manovikas College of Special Education, Ujjain. The programme started with a Prayer by D Ed students. Academic Director of Manovikas College of Special Education Dr Prem Chhabra introduced the keynote speaker and welcomed all the participants.

The programne chairperson was Bishop Dr Sebastian Vadakkal, Patron, Manovikas College of Special Education. Keynote speaker was prof Shailendra Parashar, president, Sarvbhaum Manav Vikas Sansthan, Ujjain, ex-prof Dr Ambedkar Peeth, Vikram University, Ujjain.

The keynote speaker of the 15-day sign language training program, Mr. Pradeep More , Indian Sign Language Trainer, Mumbai introduced himself through sign language. The same was orated in Hindi by programme coordinator Mrs. Megha Tiwari, asstt professor, MCSE and Indian sign language trainer.

More said that he has been associated for about 10 years. He said that he has also made- actor Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan- aware about the sign language. Keynote speaker Prof. Shailendra Parashar talked about Vivekanand's views and said that youth should hold him as a role model.

Parashar said that in view of Vivekanand education is a demonstration of the wholeness of humanity, which builds personality, teaches the art of living, builds all round character, awakening the inherent powers of man is education. Being educated on papers is meaningless it only when one leads a self-reliant and an independent life by fulfilling ones disability does one become educated. Vivekananda showed the way to the youth. He said get up, wake up and do not stop until the aim is reached. He said that Vivekanand exalted to all that ‘Nar seva is narayan seva.’

Parashar said that the language has developed through signs and sounds. The language is what is said and understood, the signal is the one whose communication you can understand. He gave the example of Mahakavi Surdas that he described the pastimes of Shri Krishna. He received the title of Helen Keller. He said that humans have divine powers. He said that when the speeches are made by the great people of the Honorable Prime Minister, Honorable President, etc. on the world level, their communication reaches the people through the interpreter.

Parashar said that such training program will bring out such teachers, who will help a new generation which is connected with human compassion.

Programme president Bishop DrSebastian Vadekkal congratulated the Manovikas College for the event and thanked all the participants.

He said that God made sign language so that we all stay connected and in touch. We connect with God through signs, pray, etc. In today's era, sign language is also important in contacting hearing impaired. Learning this type of training has many benefits.

Programme coordinator Megha Tiwari said that Sign language is not only for the hearing impaired, but also for all. We use sign language in some form or other in our lives. He gave a good example of how a child talks to his mother in sign language. As one ages, or the ones how meet with an accident have to use sign language. If we go to other states we can communicate using sign language.

Father Tom George, Director, Manovikas College of Special Education, Ujjain was also present. The program was conducted by Mr. Govind Chhaparwal and technical operations by Mr. Gaurav Agrawal. Mrs. Asha Pandya expressed her gratitude.