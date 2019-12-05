Farmers striving hard to get urea in Ujjain

Ujjain: Long queues of farmers of the district were seen at Krishiupajmandi premises on Thursday struggling to purchase urea for their winter sown crops. According to reports most of the farmers of the district have sown their winter crops and now require urea for frtilisers. The government, in view of shortage of urea, had set up selling centers across state to avoid blackmailing of urea.

As per reports, recently 2600 tons of urea was made available by the government for the farmers of the district. Looking at the high demands, they thronged the selling centers established by the government for curbing black marketing of urea. Collector Shashank Mishra to make distribution smooth and fair instructed the officials to check their loan book strictly prior to sell them urea.