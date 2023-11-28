District Hospital: Power Failure Plays With Patients’ Lives | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The lives of patients remained at risk for hours in the largest government hospital of the division here at the District Hospital on Monday. Doctors had to perform treatment in the light of mobile torch.

The situation was such that torches were used even to take the patient to the ward. The treatment of patients was also affected for hours. There was a power failure in the District Hospital at 8.30 am.

Meanwhile, the female patient was brought here by ambulance. The ward boy and other staff put the woman on a stretcher and took her to the emergency room.

The duty doctor present here examined the woman by lighting the mobile torch and asked her to be admitted to the ward. The ward boy took the woman on a stretcher to the medicine ward in the light of mobile torch.

The situation in the ward was such that the patients who had mobile phones were also sitting with their mobile torches open. After laying the sick woman on the empty bed in the dark, he returned to the ward.

The District Hospital has inverters and generators in case of power failure but all the equipment is out of order. Due to power failure for hours, the lives of the patients were in danger, while the doctors and nurses also had to treat the patients by lighting mobile torches in the dark.

Hospital staff said that if an emergency case comes, treatment will be difficult. Nevertheless, everybody heaved a sigh of relief after restoration of power arrangements by afternoon. Ironically, the State level officers had come here two days ago to check the status of the District Hospital.

He studied the maintenance, cleanliness and facilities provided to the patients of the district hospital. Although there was filth in the wards and premises of the hospital during this period, the said team did not pay attention to the arrangements made by the hospital administration in case of power failure.

PIC-3: Doctors doing their duty with the help of a mobile torch at the emergency room of District Hospital in Ujjain on Monday FP PHOTO