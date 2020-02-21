Deed of Humanity: Muslims serve devotees with refreshments in Ujjain

Ujjain: On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Muslim society members welcomed the devotees with refreshments and drinking water here on Friday.

Nearby Beghambagh Colony, hundreds of Muslim volunteers arranged 30 feet long stall and served devotees who were going to Mahakaleshwar temple. Not only male, women were also seen volunteering in serving the coming devotees. Devotees, saints and common people appreciated the work of serving people.

Few devotees also took rest at the site of dharna which was vacated while some of the devotees also clicked selfies with the volunteers. The preparations for this fruit distribution program were on from last two days. Around 15,000 devotees were served by Muslim society and they continued the programme up to 10 pm. City Quazi Khaliqurrehman Nadvi was also seen rendering voluntary service.

WORDS OF PRAISE

“It is not only a very good initiative but also an example of social unity; no devotees are having any problem while passing through this protest venue.”—Mahant Rameshwaradas, President, Ramadal Akhara Parishad, Ujjain

“All the people doing the service here are giving the message of communal harmony. Every visiting devotee is being welcomed; such work gives a very pleasant feeling.”—Acharya Satyam, Social Worker