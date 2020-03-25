Curfew imposed in Ujjain City, lockdown to continue across district

Ujjain: Collector and District Magistrate Shashank Mishra has imposed curfew in Ujjain Municipal Corporation border area with immediate effect under Section 144 of Cr P C to prevent the infection of Corona virus. This order was implemented from 12 noon on Wednesday. Lockdown will continue in other cities and towns of the district till further orders.

According to the order issued, no person will remain on the roads, public roads, public places and other routes of traffic under the Ujjain Municipal Corporation boundary, nor will come out. This restriction will not be hold on staff of health department, private medical staff who are involved in the prevention of Corona virus, members of the police force, executive magistrates, other government employees on duty, employees of the electricity division, employees engaged in essential services of the Municipal Corporation Ujjain, ambulance service 108 and employees engaged in home access service of essential commodities and distributing LPG cylinders. The said order was passed unilaterally. Violation of this order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Shops of essential items to operate for fixed duration

ADM RP Tiwari issued an order pertaining to operations of shops for essential commodities during the curfew in Ujjain city and lockdown in other towns of Ujjain district. Food items, grocery, vegetable and fruit shops will open from 8 am to 1 pm as per the order. Milk dairy and milk parlour will remain open from 6 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 8 pm. Delivery of LPG gas cylinder and supply of petro-diesel and CNG pumps will be made from 7 am to 7 pm everyday. The drug shops can operate throughout the day. In the same way, authorised persons for the home delivery of consumer goods, vendors to whom the identity cards have been issued, will make the materials available to the consumers within the stipulated time. For the delivery of newspapers, time has been set for hawkers from 5 am to 7 pm.

Instructions to ensure social distance

Collector and District Magistrate issued guidelines to maintain social distance among individuals to prevent infection of Corona virus. According to the guidelines issued, only one person ride a two-wheeler (only driver) on bike and motorcycle, scooter, cycle, if necessary. In three or four wheelers, in addition to the driver only one person will be able to travel and that too on the back seat. To ensure availability of medicines, food items that is groceries, drinking water, vegetables, milk, fruits, animal feed, LPG gas cylinders etc for the convenience of consumers, permission has been given to open shops. Shopkeepers must mark the person’s standing at a distance of one meter on the floor in front of their shop, so that sufficient distance is maintained between the person visiting the shop to help sustain social distancing.

Shops earmarked for home delivery

During the curfew, fair price shops and gas agencies have been fixed by the district administration for the supply of essential groceries. Supply officer ML Maru said that according to the requirement, the goods can be called from the above mentioned shops by phone.

Nodal officers to stop black marketing

Collector and District Magistrate appointed nodal officers to curb black marketing of essential food items during curfew and lock down. Assistant controller weighing and measurement SK Sikarwar (92655-14604) has been made Nodal officer. Inspector Deepshikha Nagle has been deployed for his cooperation. Her mobile number is 77-70-84-09-20. Any complaint related to black marketing can be made on mobile number or WhatsApp. Telephone number of weighing and measurement department is 0734-2518463.