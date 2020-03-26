Coronavirus news in Madhya Pradesh: Eatables distributed to needy amid lockdown in Ujjain

Ujjain: Several social and religious organisations started distributing packets of eatables to needy persons across the city on Thursday during lockdown. Administration has also authorised 9 different socio-voluntary organisations for distribution of food packets in particular pockets.

Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee started distribution of food packages to needy persons free of cost.

On Thursday 1,900 packets have been distributed. Likewise, Bharat Vikas Parishad also distributed eatables through Seva Bharti across the city. According to spokesperson Prakash Chittoda, 11 quintals of wheat was donated to Seva Bharti organisation.

Similarly, Sangini Group under the guidance of Dr Satinder Kour Saluja donated eatables for 25 families in Bagpura, Nagziri, Jaisingpura, and Juna Somwaria area on Thursday. Mamta Sangte, Vikas Nagar, Vijay Nagar and other group members were also present. Ambodia located Sevadham Ashram distributed food packets across the city under the guidance of Sudhir Bhai.