Coronavirus in Ujjain: Patients tally 670, death toll 57, 181 under treatment

Ujjain: As per the medical bulletin issued at 9 pm on Saturday, 10 more tested positive for the dreaded virus taking the number of patients to 670. With one more death due to corona, the toll rose to 57.

As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO, 10 persons were identified as new patients, which took the tally to 670 in the district. All of them belonged to Ujjain City. The new patient include an 85-year-old woman. What is concerning is that one of the woman sons is employed in a bank, while the other distributes parcel of online shopping site: Amazon. Two more cases have come to fore in Freeganj.

A couple who lives in Parshvanath Tower has also tested positive for Covid-19. The building has 22 flats and a next door neighbor of the couple has also tested positive for the dreaded virus couple of days ago. The bulletin did not provide information about the person who succumbed to the coronavirus on Saturday.However, according to sources, a patient admitted in Aurobindo Hospital Indore died on Saturday.

So far 7,598 samples have been taken. According to CMHO, in all 266 samples were examined on the day and no sample report is pending in the district. So far 432 corona winners have been discharged. While 181 patients are under treatment.