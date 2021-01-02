Coronavirus in Ujjain: A dozen more found positive in city

Ujjain: A total of 14 more people tested positive for the Corona taking the patients tally to 4,881 in the district on Friday. The death toll is 101.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 446 sample reports received on the day, 14 persons including 12 from Ujjain city and 1 each from Barnagar and Mahidpur were tested Corona positive. All the patients including 3 women are symptomati and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Four senior citizens and one namkeen shop owner, businessman, police department employee and saloon shop owner each were included in the list of new patients. A couple from Damdama also tested positive on the day.

Overall 231 patients, 97 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 55, 724 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 9 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,549.