Coronavirus in Ujjain: 5 new patients, tally reaches 3746 mark

Ujjain: Five new patients took the tally of corona patients to 3,746 in the district on Friday. However, the death toll remained unchanged on 96.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 712 sample reports received on the day, 5 persons (all from Ujjain city) tested positive for Corona. Most of the new patients including 1 woman have been put under home quarantine.

Overall 136 patients, 25 of them symptomatic, are now under treatment. Samples of 1, 17, 442 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 5 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 3,514.