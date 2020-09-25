Coronavirus in Ujjain: 28 from city among 37 test positive, Cases near 2,900 mark

With 37 more testing positive for corona the tally of corona patients in the district reached 2,842 on Friday.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 9 pm, out of 1,115 sample reports received on the day, 37 persons including 28 from Ujjain city, 4 from Nagda, 3 from Barnagar and 1 each from Khachrod and Mahidpur were tested Corona positive. A number of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Overall, 510 patients, 175 of them symptomatic, are undergoing treatment in various health facilities across the district. Samples of 88, 484 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 50 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 2,241.

Among the new patients all are symptomatic and 7 among them are women. Among them, 6 are government servant, 4 are policemen, 3 are farmers, 2 each are bank/ financial institution/ insurance employees and shop owners and 1 each are student, teacher, patwari, health worker, businessman, driver, factory employee and civil contractor. The death toll is 91.