Coronavirus in Ujjain: 26 from city among 27 test positive

Ujjain: A total of 27 more persons tested positive taking the number of Corona patients in the district to 3,944 on Tuesday. However, the death toll remained on 97 as no new death reported on the day.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 367 sample reports received on the day, 27 persons including 26 from Ujjain city and 1 from Tarana were tested Corona positive. All patients including 10 women have been admitted in different hospitals.

Overall 144 patients, 42 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 24, 985 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 13 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 3,703.