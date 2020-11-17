Ujjain: Congress advises Barack Obama not to intervene in India’s politics

Ujjain: On the comments of former president of USA Barack Obama in which he criticised Congress ex-president Rahul Gandhi, local Congress leaders got annoyed and advised Obama not to intervene in Indian politics. MP Congress Committee secretary Sunil Kachhwaha sent an e-mail and urged him not intervene in Indian politics by commenting on the most patriotic Gandhi family members.

He told that Rahul Gandhi is a mature leader who introduced MGNREGA, RIT and many other Acts in the interest of Indian people, and he doesn’t need any certificate. He also suggested Obama to pay attention on his country to control Covid-19.