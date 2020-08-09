Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2-yr-old, 85-yr-old among 19 test positive

Ujjain: As 19 more persons testing positive on Sunday, the number of patients reached 1,329 in the district. The toll is 75.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 8.50 pm, out of 856 sample reports received on the day 19 persons including 11 of Ujjain city were tested Corona positive. Seven women including a two-year-old girl and 85-year-old old woman among those who tested positive on the day.

The new patients include a 32-year-old and 21-year-old mans from Kishanpura, Maksi Road, 59-year-old woman Prakash Nagar, 65-year-old man from Rishi Nagar, 28-year-old man from Muni Nagar, 62-year-old man from Laxmi Nagar, 65-year-old man from Krishna Vihar, 47-year-old man from Shankar Niwas, Dewas Road, 38-year-old woman from Gayatri Nagar, 55-year-old woman from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and 75-year-old man from Lalbai-Phool Bai Marg (all Ujjain city); 2-year-old girl from village Nalakheda, Mehidpur, 25-year-old man from Khedakhajuria, Mehidpur, 42-year-old woman from Yeshwant Marg, Mehidpur, 59-year-old man from Nagori Mohalla, Mehidpur; 65-year-old woman and 22-year-old man from Nagda City; 35-year-old man from village Baledi, Barnagar and 85-year-old woman from village Khakari Sultan, Tarana.

Overall 188 patients, 42 of them symptomatic, are undergoing treatment. Samples of 53, 163 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 4 more patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients has gone up to 1,066.