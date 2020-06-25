Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 women among 3 test positive, tally 853

Ujjain: As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO at 8.40 pm on Thursday, only 3 persons tested positive for the COVID-19 on Thursday taking the number of patients in the district to 853.

Among new patients a 45-year-old woman from Gautam Marg and a 42-year-old woman from Chandukhedi village belong to Ujjain while the third patient a 24-year-old man from village Bamanpati belongs to Barnagas sub-division. As no more COVID-19 death was reported on the day, the toll remained on 69.

According to CMHO, so far samples of 16,298 persons have been taken for COVID-19 tests in the district. In all 558 sample reports were received on the day and only three examination reports are awaited now. With 15 more patients discharged from various hospitals, 739 patients have been discharged till date from different hospitals and quarantine centers. Total 45 active patients are under treatment in the hospitals, but only 15 of them have Corona symptoms and rest 30 do not have such symptoms.