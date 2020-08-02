Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 Central Jail inmates among 10 test postive, tally 1218

Ujjain: With 10 more patients including 2 inmates of Central Bhairvagarh Jail inmates testing corona positive on Sunday, the number of patients reached 1218 in the district. The death toll is 74.

All new patients are men. However, the way corona virus is once again spreading its tentacles in the New City localities is a factor of concern for the locals.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 9 pm, out of 312 sample reports received 10 persons who tested positive belong to Ujjain city. They include 26-year-old man from RMO hostel, RD Gardi Medical College, 70-year-man and 33-year-old inmates of Central Bhairavgarh Jail, 58-year-old man from Rishi Nagar, 58-year-old man from Desai Nagar, 39-year-old man from Shastri Nagar, 23-year-old man from Basant Vihar Colony, 27-year-old man from Narsing Ghat Colony, 24-year-old man from Janki Nagar, Garhkalika Marg and 63-year-old man from Krishna Colony.

Overall, 158 patients, 47 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 48, 662 persons have been taken across the district so far and reports of 574 samples are awaited. With 14 more patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients has gone up to 986.