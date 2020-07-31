Coronavirus in Ujjain: 13 more test positive, patients near 1.2K mark

Ujjain: Patients in the district are nearing the 1,200 mark as 13 more patients, including 3 more inmates of Central Bhairvagarh Jail tested corona positive on Friday. The death toll is 74.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 8.30 pm, out of 1,027 sample reports received 13 persons, including 8 of Ujjain city, were tested positive- taking the district tally to 1,187. Likewise, two patients of Nagda sub-division and one each patient of Barnagar, Mehidpur and Tarana sub-division also tested positive.

Overall 169 patients, 54 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 46, 703 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 36 more patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients went up to 944.