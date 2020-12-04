Coronavirus in Ujjain: 12 from city among 14 test positive

Ujjain: A total of 14 more people tested positive for Corona taking the tally 4,336 mark in the district on Thursday.

The new patient include 1 cloth shop merchant, student, health worker, factory staff, travel agent, patwari, showroom salesman, Tata road construction operator and Tata road construction engineer each. The toll is 99.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 765 sample reports received on the day 14 persons including 12 from Ujjain city and 1 each from Nagda and Mahidpur, tested positive for Corona. All the patients including 3 women are symptomatic and most of them have been admitted in different hospitals or being home quarantined.

Overall 271 patients, 95 of them symptomatic, are now under treatment. Samples of 1, 38, 507 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 44 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 3,966.