Coronavirus in Ujjain: 1 more death, 18 new cases reported

Ujjain: Corona virus seems to have tightened its noose round the Ujjain city once again as 18 fresh cases reported on Thursday. The victims now represent almost all wards from 1 to 53 in the city. The number of patients has reached 1,269 in the district.

An Ayurvedic doctor, a policeman and a pharmacist of Central Bhairavgah Jail are among new patients. Likewise, with one more death reported on the day, the toll touched 75 mark.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 8.10 pm, a 65-year-old man from Adarsh Nagar, Dewas Road died during treatment at Amaltas Hospital, Dewas.

Out of 842 sample reports received 18 persons, including 14 of Ujjain city, were tested positive. They include 24-year-old man from Gudri Chouraha (near Satya Hotel), 65-year-old man from Mahakal Ghati, 42-year-old man from Mirchi Nagar, Freeganj Sabzi Mandi, 47-year-old man from Bhairavgarh Jail Colony, 39-year-old man from Vaishali Nagar, 50-year-old woman from Shastri Nagar, 55-year-old man from Mahashakti Nagar, 36-year-old man from Ravindra Nagar (near Sethi Nagar), 55-year-old man from Kamal Villa, Dewas Road, 74-year-old man from Mahaveer Bagh, Indore Road, 56-year-old woman from Dussehra Maidan, 56-year-old woman from Manak Chowk (near Jain Mandir), Bhairavgarh, 75-year-old man from Mahaveer Nagar, Piplinaka, 32-year-old man from Gokul Parisar, in front of Metro Talkies (all Ujjain city), 12-year-old boy from Old Bus Stand, Civil Hospital Unhel and 65-year-old man from the same locality, 39-year-old man from Nagda City and 21-year-old man from Khachrod City.

Overall 160 patients, 39 of them symptomatic, are undergoing treatment. Samples of 50,563 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 10 more persons discharged on the day, the total number of discharged persons has gone up to 1,034.