Better avoid salons after lockdown, say people

With the barber shops and beauty parlours remaining closed for more than one month in view of the nationwide lockdown, several residents of city have started to feel the itch for a haircut.

People believe that visiting beauty parlours and salon may not be a good idea for the sheer chances that it entails of exposure of Covid-19 infected person.

Many boys are getting their hairs cut by their family members while some of them are waiting for the barbers shops to open. As far as women are concerned, neither they are able to go to beauty parlour nor they are able to buy wax, hair removal creams and epilator from market.

Shaifali Mishra (changed name) a resident of Freeganj told that these days men and women both are in trouble because of lockdown. “Most of the females have used their stock of hair removal creams, wax and other cosmetics which they had at their home and these days all the shops are closed,” she added.

Arohi (changed name) a resident of Kanthal said, “There are some parlours in the localities but women and girls should avoid visiting these parlours as one can get exposed to novel coronavirus. Instead they can look for alternatives on youtube.”

Saloni Tank, mother of 5-year-old boy Kushal, said that I had to cut my son’s hairs. I took the help of youtube and started cutting my son’s hairs. I would not call it a perfect haircut but at least it has given him relief in summer. Sunanda Marathe (changed name) told “Everyone will have to wait some more days. Personal hygiene is good thing but these days one must not visit parlours even if it is next to his house. There are many videos on personal grooming on YouTube.”

On the other hand, men are also facing myriad of problem. Fareed Nagori, a resident of Nagori Mohalla said, “Lockdown may be extended for some more days, earlier I did not shave at home but these days with the help of shaving kit of my father, I have started doing so.”

Vaibhav Neema, a resident of Kanthal told, “I have started wearing a skull cap for handling my long hairs and I am least bothered about my beard because I like to have a dense and long beard. If lockdown continues than this will be problematic because of summer.”

The second phase of lockdown will continue till May 3 but even after it gets over and beauty parlours and barber shops open- the fear of catching novel coronavirus may not bring an end to woes of men and women as far as personal grooming is concerned.