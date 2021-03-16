'Tumse na ho payega': Twitterati troll Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' as teaser reminds viewers of 'Scam 1992'

Actor-Producer Ajay Devgn took Twitter by storm on Tuesday when he announced that his upcoming production "The Big Bull", featuring Abhishek Bachchan, will release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on April 8.
Devgn took to Twitter and shared the teaser of the film, which reportedly chronicles the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, to be played by Bachchan. He wrote, "Introducing 'The Big Bull'. The mother of all scams! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @DisneyplusHSVIP, stay tuned!#DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex."
The film, directed by Kookie Gulati, is part of the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex slate, which was announced last year. It also features Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla.
Last year, filmmaker Hansal Mehta's critically acclaimed series, "Scam 1992" depicted the story of Harshad Mehta on the digital screens. The film garnered a lot of praise and attention especially due to a brilliant performance by the lead actor Pratik Gandhi.
Hence, people are comparing The Big Bull to Scam 1992. The comparison has begun on social media platforms. As soon as Devgn tweeted about the trailer, #TheBigBull started trending on Twitter. The popular opinion seems negative though. Many are saying that the trailer doesn't look as powerful.
Along with criticism, there is a plethora of memes about The Big Bull on Twitter. Have a look:
With inputs from PTI.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)