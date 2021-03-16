Watch 'The Big Bull' Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan steps into Harshad Mehta's shoes for the 'mother of all scams'

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday announced that his upcoming production "The Big Bull", featuring Abhishek Bachchan, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on April 8.

The film, directed by Kookie Gulati, is part of the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex slate, which was announced last year.

Devgn took to Twitter and shared the teaser of the film, which reportedly chronicles the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, to be played by Bachchan.

"Introducing 'The Big Bull'. The mother of all scams! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @DisneyplusHSVIP, stay tuned!#DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex," the actor-producer wrote.