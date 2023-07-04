Pioneering Scientist Dr Lalji Singh: A Trailblazer in DNA Fingerprinting and Genetics

Pioneering Scientist Lalji Singh: A Trailblazer in DNA Fingerprinting and Genetics | Twitter

Dr Lalji Singh, born on September 28, 1947, was a renowned Indian scientist and pioneer in the field of DNA fingerprinting and forensic genetics. He made significant contributions to the fields of molecular biology, genetics, and genomics. Lalji Singh played a crucial role in establishing DNA fingerprinting technology in India and contributed immensely to forensic science and human identification.

Key highlights and achievements of Lalji Singh's career:

Education and Early Career: Lalji Singh completed his education at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, India. He obtained his bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in Zoology from BHU. DNA Fingerprinting: Lalji Singh was instrumental in bringing DNA fingerprinting technology to India in the early 1990s. He established the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad, which became a leading institution for genetic research in the country. Human Genome Diversity Project: Lalji Singh actively participated in the Human Genome Diversity Project (HGDP), an international research initiative aimed at studying the genetic diversity of human populations. His contributions to the project greatly enhanced our understanding of human evolution and migration patterns. Conservation Genetics: Lalji Singh's research extended to the field of conservation genetics, where he used genetic techniques to study endangered species and devise strategies for their preservation. His work on wildlife conservation and genetic mapping of various species played a vital role in conservation efforts. Padma Shri and Other Awards: Lalji Singh received numerous accolades for his contributions to science and research. He was honored with the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards, in 2004. He also received the prestigious Bhatnagar Award, G.D. Birla Award, and other notable honors during his career. Vice-Chancellor of BHU: Lalji Singh served as the Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University from 2011 to 2014. During his tenure, he focused on promoting research and innovation in the university and enhancing its reputation as a leading academic institution. Popularizing Science: Lalji Singh was passionate about science popularization and encouraging young minds to pursue careers in scientific research. He actively engaged in public outreach programs and delivered lectures to inspire students and create awareness about genetics and genomics.

Lalji Singh's contributions to the field of genetics and DNA fingerprinting have had a profound impact on various scientific disciplines. His pioneering work and dedication to advancing scientific knowledge continue to inspire generations of researchers in India and beyond.

