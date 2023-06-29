World Asteroid Day 2023: All You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023
World Asteroid day is celebrated every year on June 30. Here is all you need to know about these "minor planets."
Asteroids, which are sometimes called minor planets, are rocky, airless remnants left over from the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago.
The current known asteroid count is 1,297,954, according to NASA.
On June 30, World Asteroid Day is observed to raise public awareness of asteroids and the potential risks, and consequences associated with them, and how they can impact Earth's surface.
It aims to foster collaboration between scientists, engineers, and policymakers in the global effort to detect and prevent asteroid impacts.
To remember the impact of the Tunguska asteroid in Siberia, Russia in 1908, World Asteroid Day is celebrated on 30 June every year and a resolution was adopted by the United Nations as the day's official adoption in 2016.
The Asteroid Foundation will celebrate this year's Asteroid Day on 30 June 2023 and 1 July 2023 in Luxembourg. The programme will focus on education related to asteroids and, space highlighting the importance and impact of space 'down to Earth'.
It aims to prepare people in charge for increased efforts to find and track asteroids as well as the creation of plans to deflect or destroy asteroids that pose a threat to Earth.
