From adventure sports to a beach spa: Live it up at a luxury camp on the beach in Odisha

How does camping on the beach sound?

And no, we don't mean one of those ramshackle affairs where you clumsily pitch a lone tent and then fend for yourself.

No. We're talking about a luxury beach-side experience where you have luxury tents, delicious food and constant cultural activities to entertain yourself with. And should you feel the urge to wade into the sea - it's the view from your tent - well, that hardly takes a minute.

Odisha Tourism has set up a new initiative, and now, you can enjoy glamping (which can be broken down into glamorous camping) - a first in eastern India - at the Ramachandi Beach near the Konark Sun Temple.

Now, the Sun Temple itself is a beautiful UNESCO World Heritage Site. Add to that, you'll essentially be living on the beach.

This festival began in mid-December, 2019, and will go on till January 31, 2020.

Vishal K Dev, the Secretary of the Tourism Department of Odisha, believes that the concept of glamping has "caught on with not only the current generation but also people of different age group".

And the Marine Drive Eco Retreat, he opines, has something for every kind of visitor.

Stay in one of the 50 luxury cottages with delectable options when it comes to food. Relax at a beach spa or indulge your inner adrenaline junkie with adventure and water sports, or simply take up one of the available nature trails and day itineraries.

As Dev mentions, the nature trails to the Balukhand sanctuary are "the best way to resettle you to your instinctive and natural best".

The sporting options incidentally range from jet skiing, and parasailing to archery, rifle shooting and beach volleyball.

Your evenings can be spent relaxing at the camp while watching cultural programmes. Here, the options range from listening to folk artistes from across Odisha and India to swaying to the beats of rock musicians and celebrity DJs and known Bollywood voices. There are also folk stand up comedy events.

"Apart from the exclusive facilities, the Eco Retreat comprises a food festival, a beach market, and an events venue for mega evenings which s enticing everyone," Dev says.