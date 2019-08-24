Club Med introduces ‘Green Beats— its first-ever eco-music festival

Club Med, the pioneer of premium all-inclusive holidays, announced its inaugural eco-music festival Green Beats, along with a slew of conscious activities across its APAC resorts for the year.

Hosted at Club Med’s most recently awarded Green Globe Certified resort, Club Med Tomamu Hokkaido in Japan, Green Beats looks to unite guests through eco and conscious communities across the region through electrifying music, exquisite food, and expressive arts.

All in the heart of Hokkaido’s natural mountain landscapes, Green Beats will encourage guests to view the natural world through new perspectives.

Open to all guests from 14 to 16 September 2019, the three-day festival aims to provide transformative holiday experiences that will leave guests inspired with new perspectives.

Here guests can come together to explore new conscious habits through hands-on workshops organised by local eco organisations and celebrate the beauty of nature with stellar performances by international celebrities from Asia.