IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Historical Places In Maharashtra

By: Rahul M | August 28, 2024
Maharashtra is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. The state, which is surrounded by lush greenery, has numerous historical places that you should definitely visit. These are mentioned in the next slides.
The Ajanta Caves are Buddhist cave monuments situated near Aurangabad. The magnificent site is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Ellora Caves is another popular place to visit. It has religious significance and serves various purposes, acting as temples and rest stops for pilgrims.
If you want to visit historical places in the state, you should not miss the Gateway of India, which is situated in Mumbai.
Jaigad Fort is another famous fort in Ratnagiri. From its top, the fort offers mesmerising views of the Arabian Sea.
Raigad Fort is another popular site in Maharashtra. According to reports, this magnificent fort was the capital of the Maratha Empire.
According to reports, Lenyadri Caves is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is considered a significant site in the city.
A UNESCO World Heritage landmark, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which is located in Mumbai, was formerly known as the Victoria Terminus.
