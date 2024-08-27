IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Historical Places In Rajasthan

By: Sunanda Singh | August 27, 2024
Rajasthan is one of the popular tourist destinations in India. It is known for its historical places and Hawa Mahal is one of them. The Red and Pink monument is one of the tallest monuments in the city and is worth visiting.
Jaisalmer Fort is one of the most famous places in Jaisalmer. The yellow bricks monument stands tall in the open blue sky and provides mesmerising view of the fort.
Jal Mahal, a stunning palace in Jaipur, surrounded by the serene waters of Man Sagar Lake, is a sight to behold. Its unique architecture is a testament to the city's artistic heritage.
Bikaner Fort, also known as Junagarh Fort, was originally called Chintamani. It is one of the best places to explore in the city.
Bhangarh Fort is another fort in Alwar City. It was built in the 16th century during Bhagwant Das's rule.
The City Palace is another place to visit for history enthusiasts. It is located in Jaipur and is known for its astounding beauty.
Amer Fort, a majestic yellow structure that seems to touch the sky, is a testament to Jaipur's rich history. Its walls whisper tales of valour and grandeur, making it a must-visit for history enthusiasts.
