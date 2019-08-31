An insight into the world outside

Let today, the last day of August be a thrilling one. Be a part of this evening as you immerse yourself into the journey and stories of a traveller for the last threedecades—Milind Bhide.

From his first trek in 1982, to being a part of the first civilian expedition to the world’s third highest peak- Mt. Kanchenjunga and to completing the Kailash Manasarovar Parikrama 13 times, Milind has been through every facet of travel.

He has always been a passionate traveller, be it summiting Mt. Kilimanjaro, trekking the most challenging routes such as KalindiKhal and StokKangri, or even the Alps, the list continues to go on.

Milind is also the Founder and Managing Director of Countryside Adventure Holidays, which is now into its 25th year of curating travel experiences.

This evening is going to be about thrill, heart touching stories, laughter and most importantly inspiration. So, if you are somebody smitten by the travel bug, this is just the evening for you!

Where: Fun Republic Socials, Andheri, Mumbai

When: 31st August 2019

Time: 4pm- 6pm

Cost: Free

More Info: 8108760590

Registration: 075063 94245