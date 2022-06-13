Ahmed Ben Chaibah's AquaFun in Dubai provides a great experience for families to chill together |

The summer season is when people wish to spend some time relaxing. In most countries, especially in Dubai, the heat is quite strong. People find ways to beat the heat. Entrepreneur Ahmed Ben Chaibah wanted to make summers better for others and built AquaFun, the biggest inflatable water park globally. It is quite popular among the Emarati community as it has been adding value to people's lives ever since it opened in 2016. Since the water park first opened its doors in 2016, it has grown to a total area of 42,400 square metres. The current area is more than three times its original size.

The water park aims to add fun to the life of people and to provide them with some chill time along with families, AquaFun provides physical entertainment through an obstacle course designed for all age groups. The water park features around 100 obstacles and can accommodate around 1000 people simultaneously.

What makes it even more special is that it's built in the shape of Dubai’s official logo. The water park combines the word I heart Dubai and I heart Expo 2020 Dubai in English and Arabic, also visible from the sky. AquaFun recently was awarded a Guinness World Record for being anchored in the Gulf waters directly across from JBR Beach. Ahmed Ben Chaibah, Founder of AquaFun, talks about his purpose behind creating the water park and says that he wanted to contribute to people's happiness. "Just because we grow up doesn't mean we can't have fun," he says.

Earlier in an interview with Out & About Magazine, Ahmed opened up about the same in detail and said, "I asked myself one day, what is the purpose of this business? It's creating happy memories, that's the core of it." He recalled an incident, "We had a visitor before who thanked and talked to me for half an hour because of his son, who's autistic and never been in the water before. They were able to have a bonding moment in the water park because his son is no longer afraid of the water. Seeing that smile etched onto people's faces and the positive energy in the park, with people thanking me for having an awesome time—that's success for me."