3102bce – more than a resort, an unmissable tribute to the timeless heritage |

This Vedic resort from The Lindsay group in Vagator, Goa, is inspired by the prehistoric Vedic era. This boutique property is set to provide an experience which lies beyond the boundaries of a typical hospitality experience. The theme & design of this boutique resort is a tribute to the philosophy, culture & legacy of the ancient Vedic civilization and is named after a traditionally significant year – 3102bce, the beginning of Kaliyuga and the passing on of the revered Lord Krishna.

3102bce is a designer resort which has to be experienced and not merely seen. The guests are in for a cerebral treat as every nook & corner of 3102bce tells a story of the ancient people of this land.

Every part of the property awaits discovery by the guest. Bit by bit, the property reveals itself as you move around and experience an ancient civilization that has long been shrouded in myth and legend. The centrepiece of the attraction is the Café placed in the middle of the courtyard, which is where you step in straight from the reception. All the rooms open into the central courtyard, which has several features to make it so very inviting. From dipping your tired feet into small pools of water to reading a fascinating book under the Krishnachura tree, there are many small retreats that you can avail of. Pamper yourself with a hot cup of coffee in the Great Bath Café as the morning Vedic mantras soothe your soul.

The mystic aura created in the entire property transports you back into the ancient times; an untold story unravels itself as you move through different levels. At the terrace level, one can indulge in the luxuries of the spa – ‘Ayur’ after a dip in the swimming pool. Groups & families can even have a private party at ‘Chhajja’ – a secluded area at the Terrace level.

While the architecture of this designer resort is a homage to the prehistoric structures and designs that mark the remnants of the settlements that were found in the Indus-Saraswati plains, the spirit of the boutique resort is to make the guest experience the intriguing aspects of a culture, which also has philosophical depths.

The Café turns into a fine dining restaurant in the evening with choices of dishes from all over India to delight your taste buds.

The 37-room property has several types of rooms to cater to every taste. The Ground floor offers four rooms with a Jacuzzi and sit-outs in green surroundings. ‘Lothal’ is a Luxury Suite with a private pool and Party deck for friends & families to have a blast. All other rooms have balconies to give you the feel of openness. The view from terrace-level rooms is that of unending treetops.

The striking property is located right on the Anjuna-Chapora Road and close to the sun-kissed beaches, dramatic red stone cliffs and thick palm groves. It has the strategic advantage of being very close to 3 popular beaches – Vagator, Mini-Vagator and Anjuna.

The contours, patterns, colours and symbols used in designs reflect the ancient Vedic way of life and have been inspired by this sublime culture & heritage. Through various artefacts, write-ups, plaques and paintings, it brings you the story of the ancient Vedic people – their worldview, wisdom and contributions to human civilization as a whole. You have no choice but to feel intrigued, inspired & nostalgic.

Every design in the property is a reflection of the Indus-Saraswati civilization suggesting the purity and grace of a venerable era. The niches in the rooms are adorned with replicas of figurines found at the archaeological excavation sites. While all rooms are equipped with modern conveniences, the feel of another world has been created by ingenious interior design.

The expectations of the travellers have significantly changed over the last few years, but this is one property which is sure to excite the discerning traveller looking for experiential travel – an experience that goes beyond hospitality.