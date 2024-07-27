Yash Sharma And Parinaz Chichgar Clinch College Boys' And Girls' Titles In IES Chess Tournament

Yash Sharma and Parinaz Chichgar of MCRC clinched the college boys' and girls' titles in the Indian Education Society (IES) Chess tournament held at the IES Nabar Guruji Assembly Hall in Hindu Colony, Dadar East.

Gurudatta Swanand Naik of Chandrakant Patkar Vidyalaya and Nivrutti Nidhi Gaonkar of Secondary School, Bhandup bagged the top spots in the boys' and girls' Cat-3 (VIII-IX).

Nilesh Parth Tawde and Trisha Amit Panchal of CPV claimed the first places in boys and girls' Cat-2 (V-VII). Ajit Bhosale of Bhandup Marathi Medium and Sarvaa Parelkar of Orion took the podium in the Cat-1 (I-IV) Boys and Girls' titles.

After the high of the successful conduct of their table tennis event, the IE Sports Centre organised their chess tournament with much fanfare.

A total of 250 students participated in the event from around 38 schools which included 21 secondary schools and 17 primary schools.

Three colleges affiliated to the IES also participated in the tournament which was graced by the chief guest Ashish Hatalkar, an octogenarian and an alumnus of King George English School, Dadar East.

All the winners across categories were honoured by the chief guest.

The event was inaugurated by Marcus Couto, a distinguished and a revered gold medallist from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and a BCCI umpire.

IES Sports Co-ordinator Ashok Jaiswal meticulously arranged the events with the support of his team.

The current tournament is the latest in a series of successful events which has been spearhead by the IES authorities.

The institution is renowned for its unwavering dedication to promoting indoor sports and it has been evident since 2013.

The first chess tournament, organized by the IES Sports Centre, took place on October 7, 2013 and witnessed a participation from 152 enthusiastic students.

Taking the legacy of IES Sports Centre forward, the two best students from each school are selected in their respective categories.

These events are meticulously conducted, following the established chess rules and regulations, ensuring a fair and competitive environment.

There is a carrom tournament which has been planned in the future and it promises to be a thrilling display of skill and strategy, bringing together talented young players from various educational levels.

The community eagerly looks forward to witnessing the impressive prowess of these budding carrom champions.